Lancaster’s 2018 business Expo set to be one of county’s best

The North Lancs Expo taking place at Lancaster Brewery this weekend will feature more than 100 exhibitors, making it one of the largest in the county.

Organisers the Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce said the expo is a unique two-day event which sees businesses and visitors collide on a platform to showcase business in North Lancashire.

The event takes place on September 23 and 24 between 10 am and 4 pm on both days.

Vicky Lofthouse, Chief Executive Officer of Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce said: “I am so very excited that the Expo is only days away. The team and I have been busy ensuring we are ready to go live with the second instalment. With the main marquee decked in red and a jam-packed timetable of activities on both days, this year is set to be spectacular.”

The Sunday is all aboutcommunity with a focus on skills and training while on Monday it’s a business showcase with exhibitors, stands and talks.

Visitors can register their attendance at http://north-lancs-expo.uk/.

Attendance and parking for visitors is free.

The Lancaster Guardian will be hosting a stall at this year’s event.

A courtesy shuttle bus will run every ten minutes from the car park to the Expo entrance.

An programme of entertainment is planned for the Sunday for families.

This includes an interactive drama workshop with Pyjama Drama, performances by Ludus Youth Dance co, Bernesto The Great, and the Bay Beat Street Band. Visitors will also be able to meet Lancashire Fire and Rescue’s 999 squad and climb aboard their fire engine.

On day two of the Expo, there will be a series of TAP Talks conducted by special guest speakers. Some of the subjects on ‘Lancaster’s District Ambitions’, ‘Data Driven Leadership’ and ‘Work smarter, not harder’, plus more.

The Panel Discussion, Exhibitor Networking and all of the Tap Talks will be held within Lancaster Brewery. The duration of each Tap Talks is 20 minutes plus Q&A. Google will be hosting two Digital Garage Workshops.