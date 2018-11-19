Lancaster Royal Grammar School set to welcome Sixth Form girls as boarders

Governors have decided that from September 2020 they wish to welcome Sixth Form girls to Lancaster Royal Grammar School as boarders.

Their proposal to introduce girls’ boarding is open for consultation until January 14 2019.

This follows the decision to welcome Sixth Form girls to the school as day pupils from September 2019.

An encouraging number of applications from girls for 2019 has already been received after a successful Open Evening earlier in the term.

Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said: “Several boarding parents have been asking me when we will open our doors to girls, and I am delighted at this decision.

“It follows naturally from our belief that a mixed Sixth Form will give students the best possible preparation for life at university and beyond.

“Several of our staff have worked in girls’ boarding and we are excited at this change.

“Boarding at LRGS will create an exceptional opportunity for Sixth Form girls from across the region, the UK and overseas.”

Lancaster Royal Grammar School has around 160 boarders. While many live in north west England and the Lake District, the school also has a growing number of London-based and international boarders.

The most recent Ofsted boarding inspection in February 2017 graded all aspects of boarding as Outstanding.

Inspectors praised the culture of boarding at the school, finding that that “pupils make excellent progress in their educational, moral, social and cultural development”, and that “staff are unreservedly committed to pupils’ welfare.”

The draft Admissions Policy for 2020 for consultation is available to view here.

If you wish to make a comment on this new policy, you are asked to email the clerk to the governors, Mr Richard Gittins.