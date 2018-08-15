Lancaster rock band Massive Wagons hits number 12 in UK album charts

Lancaster five-piece anthemic rock act Massive Wagons have stormed into the UK charts on the back of a live appearance at HMV on Monday.

The band – vocalist Baz Mills, Adam Thistlethwaite and Stephen Holl on guitars, Alex Thistlethwaite on drums and Adam ‘Bowz’ Bouskill on bass – released their fourth album Full Nelson on Monday via Earache Records and the record reached number 12 in the midweek chart.

Massive Wagons perform at Lancaster HMV. Photo from HMV Facebook by Shirlaine Forrest

Frontman Baz Mills said: “Not a chance in hell did I ever believe that some day our little rock band would come anywhere near charting an album, let alone entering at number 12!

“Minds have been well and truly blown in camp Wagons; we write and perform but it’s the biggest, most heartfelt thanks we send to the amazing people who have parted with their hard earned cash to buy our music, you have made Massive Wagons an official part of rock history, that’s never going away and we are extremely proud of all of our fans.”

The band played a special acoustic set in Lancaster HMV on Monday, which was attended by around 70 fans.

Massive Wagons’ new album Full Nelson showcases the evolution of the band’s song writing both sonically and lyrically.

Off the back of an extremely active 2018, and to support the release of the album, Massive Wagons will continue to play across the UK after the summer and throughout autumn and winter.

The band just announced further UK shows as special guest to The Dead Daises. The band played tirelessly throughout 2018 selling out multiple shows and affirming their live presence on important stages such as Camden Rocks, Download Festival and Boomtown.