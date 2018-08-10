Lancaster roads to be made safer after county council’s £7.9m investment

Lancashire County Council has received more than £7.9m in government funding to improve the safety on five routes around the county, including three through Lancaster.

A report to the county’s cabinet meeting last Thursday outlined proposals for the schemes to be delivered over the coming years, after the Safer Roads Foundation identified the roads as being dangerous.

They include:

*£1.2m for the A6 in Lancaster city centre through Scotforth and Galgate to J33 of the M6 – including an average speed/red light camera system, and pedestrian and cycle safety improvements, particularly around the Pointer roundabout.

*£3.1m for the A683 from the M6 J34 at Lancaster to Kirkby Lonsdale – including average speed cameras over the whole length, 3.5km of roadside safety barriers, widening the footway over Hornby Bridge, and extensive upgrades to signs and lines.

*£1.9m for the A588 from Lancaster’s Pointer roundabout to Skippool – including average speed cameras over 26km, measures to highlight the centreline and edge of the road, and a new zebra crossing north of Pointer Court.

*£1.2m for the A581 Rufford to Euxton – including average speed cameras, measures to highlight the centreline and edge of the road, extension of the 30mph zone at Ulnes Walton and mini roundabouts at four junctions.

*£449,000 for the A682 from Barrowford to Long Preston – including average speed cameras over 8km, solar-powered road studs to highlight the centreline, and rumble strips to highlight the edge of the road over 13km.

The county’s cabinet agreed to commit the funding received from the DfT to the highways and transport capital programme to allow work to begin to design the schemes and plan how they will be delivered.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Every death and serious injury on our roads is a tragedy for the people involved, and has an awful impact on their friends and family.

“These schemes should make a big difference by improving safety on those roads.

“We were invited by the Department for Transport to put forward proposals for how best to make these routes safer, and I’m very pleased that we’ve received £7.9m to make these plans a reality.”

Lancashire county councillor Charlie Edwards, Parliamentary Spokesperson for Lancaster and Fleetwood Conservatives, said: “This is extremely welcome funding for these roads, I am delighted.

“The schemes will make our roads safer, more cycle friendly and provide a much needed investment into our area.

“There is still so much more we need to do to make sure our roads are in a suitable condition and our Highways teams have been working flat out to repair the roads after the mess Labour left them in when they were in charge of Highways.

“On top of this Government funding, the county council itself has put an additional £5m into Highways repairs and the Government’s Pothole Action Fund has also provided a welcome boost for our roads.

“This investment is £6,230,000 that’s going straight into our local economy. It just proves what happens when a Conservative Government creates a strong economy and invests in the infrastructure that will help all of us in our daily lives.”

Work will now take place to produce a schedule for the schemes to be delivered over the next 3-4 years.