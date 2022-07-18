Lancaster river jumper rescued after getting trapped in bridge

Morecambe RNLI crews were tasked on Saturday July 16 at 9.09pm by HM Coastguard to reports of a person stuck in Denny Beck Bridge, Halton, over the River Lune.
The individual had been completing repeated jumps into the river and then on the last jump became trapped between two of the bridge spans.
The Inshore Rescue Hovercraft and Inshore Rescue Lifeboat made their way by road to the launch site at Halton Army Training Camp.
Access was gained swiftly and a rapid deployment of both RNLI boats made their way to the scene.
Both craft remained on standby below the bridge whilst other services carried out a rescue within the bridge spans.
Earlier on the same day, Saturday, Morecambe Lifeboat was called out to rescue three people trapped on a sandbank near The Midland hotel.