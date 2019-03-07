‘Lancaster Ridge estate work needed doing but it was a shambles’

Residents on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster were left fuming after resurfacing works on Keswick Road caused choas.

One resident said there was no word of warning from the county council that the roadworks were due to happen.

Cameron Redpath, disability officer for Young Labour, said: “Everyone was shocked as there was no ward of warning from the council. I was truly gobsmacked. The Ridge needed the work doing but it has been a shambles.

“At one point they closed Ridge Hill to buses but hats off to the bus drivers who did their best to keep the buses going.

“The workmen left cones and signs dumped on the pavement so people in wheelchairs and prams cannot get through and as a wheelchair user, this lead me to having to go on a dangerous busy road to go further down on the drop kerb trying to let cars pass beside me. It was simply impossible. There were signs put up on lampposts telling people not to park there but the signs were all scrunched up and not very easy to see.

“I’ve asked the council why the full section of Keswick Road hasn’t been resurfaced.

“I feel for the residents and thank the residents for putting up with it.”

Dwayne Lowe, highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “The resurfacing work was essential to improve safety on this busy stretch of Keswick Road.

“Some disruption is inevitable while work like this is taking place.

“However, we used clear warning and diversion signs giving two weeks’ notice before work started. These were in place throughout the works to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Our staff on site are always happy to help anyone who needs assistance accessing the pavement while work like this is ongoing.There was an issue with storage meaning the signs had to be kept in a safe area on-site after the resurfacing was completed on Friday March 1. Our team is due to visit the site to remove the signs.”