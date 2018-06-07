Lancaster pubs fly flag for live music with three-day fest

Pubs, bars and venues in the city are banding together to host a three-day music event in place of Lancaster Music Festival, which is taking a break this year.

Landlords, venue owners and managers have decided to pool their resources and create a similar style event called Lancaster Live, which will take place between Friday October 12 and Sunday October 14.

LANCASTER 04-06-18'Pub landlords and musicians are planning a three-day music festival, Lancaster Live, in venues around Lancaster City Centre.

More than 20 venues will host hundreds of different performances, although there won’t be any events taking place in the city’s outdoor spaces, or at Lancaster Castle.

More than 20 venues are set to be involved, with hundreds of different performances due to take place.

Tim Tomlinson, chairman of Lancaster Pubwatch and landlord at The White Cross, Merchants and Stonewell Tap pubs, said: “When the Lancaster Music Festival team announced last October that they would be taking a one year break before the big 10th anniversary festival in 2019 there was a collective gasp from visitors, locals, venues, pub staff and managers.

“The festival has become such a massive event in the city’s calendar it was hard to conceive of a year without it.

“But now many of the pubs, bars and venues that have long been a part of the main festival are planning a weekend of music and fun to fill the gap year.”

“Most of the city’s venues, and many of the bands that have performed over the last few years will be involved, so if you have loved the Lancaster Music Festival do not worry, there will still be a superb weekend of music to enjoy in 2018.

“The official Lancaster Music Festival team are fully supportive of Lancaster Live and are providing both moral support and the benefit of their experience to make sure it goes off with a bang.”

The venues involved include 1725, 75 Church St, Atticus, The Bobbin, The Borough, Butcher and Tonic, Crafty Scholar, Golden Lion, George & Dragon, John O’Gaunt, Merchants 1688, Ring o’ Bells, Royal Hotel and Bar, Royal Kings Arms, Stonewell Tap, Storey Institute, Study Room, Sun Hotel, Tap House, Three Mariners, Water Witch, White Cross, and Yorkshire Taps.

The festival is now looking for ideas for a logo and theme.

Prizes are on offer for a winning design.

If your design is chosen you will get a free meal for four at a city centre pub, or, if you are part of an organisation, a free advert on the 10,000 maps guides that are going to be produced for the weekend.

The logo should be themed around the name Lancaster Live.

You can send ideas to lancasterlive2018@gmail.com.