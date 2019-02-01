Lancaster personal trainer’s unique “Cha Cha Slide plank” challenge

A personal trainer from Lancaster has set himself the challenge of doing the “Cha Cha Slide plank” every day for a year.

Steve Cody said he was inspired to take on the challenge after seeing how much his sister, Andrea, benefitted from the support that the CancerCare charity offers.

Photo Neil Cross'Steve Cody is doing the "cha cha slide plank" every day in 2019 to raise money for Cancercare, with supporters Angus Murray, Andrea Partridge and Anna Goddard and staff at Cancercare

All money raised from the year long challenge will be donated to CancerCare.

Steve said: ““My aim was to raise both money and awareness of CancerCare in general, so people know what services are offered, who it’s available to, and where CancerCare operates”.

Steve’s love of fitness came from the army, where he was a physical training instructor for 13 years.

After this he studied exercise science, and became a full time personal trainer and fitness instructor.

Photo Neil Cross'Steve Cody is doing the "cha cha slide plank" every day in 2019 to raise money for Cancercare

His job has taken him to many places, and he was even personal trainer for Mel B of the Spice Girls for six years – spending extensive periods of time in America with her.

He now operates in and around Lancaster and does bootcamps and classes at a variety of venues including Williamson Park and on the beach in Morecambe.

The idea for doing the Cha Cha Slide plank - a well known dance mixed with a popular exercise - every day for a year, came to him in a class.

He had been doing the Cha Cha Slide plank with members of the class for months, but thought doing it each day with as many different groups as possible would be a fantastic way to raise money and awareness for CancerCare. He encourages anyone interested in doing the Cha Cha Slide plank with him to get in contact, so they can do it together.

Photo Neil Cross'Steve Cody is doing the "cha cha slide plank" every day in 2019 to raise money for Cancercare, pictured with his sister Andrea Partridge

Steve’s sister Andrea, who lives in Lancaster and works for CancerCare as a volunteers and engagement officer, said: “When Steve told me he was going to do the challenge I’m not sure I believed he was serious, it’s a huge commitment!

“He had helped to raise £100 last year with his circuits group doing the Cha Cha Slide plank and he wanted to do something else for CancerCare and this is what he came up with.

“I have struggled such a lot in the past after my treatment and surgeries for breast cancer. I had put some weight on and become unfit so I turned to my brother for his help and advice.

“He has helped me to get to where I need to be physically and emotionally and I am now back umpiring netball at a high level.

Photo Neil Cross'Steve Cody is doing the "cha cha slide plank" every day in 2019 to raise money for Cancercare

“I have a lot to thank him for and now he is raising money for CancerCare he is not only showing me how to live well and be healthy, but is also funding and helping other local families with support.

“I could not be more proud of him. Thanks Steve!”

You can find videos of Steve in action on CancerCare’s Facebook page.

Steve plans to do the challenge with Lancaster firefighters later this month.

Any individuals or groups wishing to do the Cha Cha Slide plank with Steve can do so by either contacting CancerCare at marketing@cancercare.org.uk or messaging Steve directly on 075 234 214 37.