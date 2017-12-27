Lancaster nurse retires after 50 years

A Lancaster nurse will hang up her uniform for the very last time after five decades in the profession.

Janet Rigg, a registered nurse and clinical leader on the Oncology Units at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) and Westmorland General Hospital (WGH), is retiring after 50 years service.

The mum-of-two was presented with gifts and a long-service certificate at a retirement celebration, surrounded by family and friends.

“I will miss working very much, and mostly I will miss the camaraderie of the staff, and especially the patients who are always so grateful for all we do,” said Janet.

“I do feel very sad and think I could have worked a lot longer, however things have changed so much in the NHS I think it is time to take a back seat and let the younger ones continue their good work.”

Janet’s career started in 1968 at Lancaster’s Beaumont Hospital, where she trained and worked for 22 years.

When the hospital on Slyne Road closed in 1990 she transferred to Queen Victoria Hospital in Morecambe and worked as a nurse on the ear, nose and throat and urology wards.

In 1994, Janet transferred to the RLI where she worked night duty on the surgical and medical wards. In 2000, she began working on the Oncology Unit at the RLI where she cared for more than 60,000 patients who have received chemotherapy and associated treatments.

She was pivotal in the opening of the Grizedale Unit (WGH’s Oncology Unit) in 2011.