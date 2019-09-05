Lancaster museums search for youth ambassadors

The Friends of two Lancaster museums are searching for young people with a passion for history to shape the future of both buildings.

The Friends of Lancaster City Museum and the Judges Lodgings are recruiting youth ambassadors to help lead their new Youth Forum, due to set up this autumn.

They are looking for locally-based enthusiastic 16 to 18-year-olds to join the Friends committee at either the City or Judges Lodgings Museums and to help chair the new Youth Forum.

The aim is to encourage young people to inject some fun into both museums by suggesting ideas for projects and events and helping to organise and run them.

The youth ambassador roles could be particularly helpful to those considering further study or a career in the heritage sector.

Recruitment of youth ambassadors is the first step towards establishing a Youth Forum where members can use and gain skills in various areas including film-making, website design, newsletter design and production, events management, promotional ideas, and volunteering both front of house and behind the scenes at the museums.

Potential candidates for the youth ambassador roles should apply with a personal statement of no more than 400 words explaining why they are interested in the post and how they meet the requirements.

They will also need to provide contacts details for a school or college teacher or other adult, so that a reference can be obtained.

Applications for the youth ambassadors should be emailed to FOLCM@outlook.com by September 27.