Lancaster MP announces pregnancy

Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith and her husband Ben Soffa have announced they are expecting their first child this summer.

Ms Smith said she will continue to support her constituents across the Lancaster and Fleetwood constituency throughout her pregnancy and from soon after the baby is born.

The House of Commons will begin its summer recess shortly after the birth.

With the backing of her office team, Cat said she will continue to support constituents’ needs throughout the summer.

She expects to undertake local duties from late summer, before returning to Westminster for Parliament’s main autumn sitting.

Ms Smith said: “Like all future parents Ben and I are excited and apprehensive in equal measure!

“I’m really lucky to have a husband who can be flexible with his time meaning I can meet my obligations both as a mum and an MP.

“In the meantime the message is – business as usual!”

The couple, who married in 2016, plan to use shared parental leave to jointly care for their newborn.

This will allow Cat to resume her duties in Westminster from the autumn.