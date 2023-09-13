Lancaster mining technology firm expands its team to drive innovation and growth

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The appointments underline the commitment of Mine Tech Services (MTS) to delivering cutting edge consultancy, training and software solutions that help mines boost productivity, reduce emissions and minimise operating costs.

Holly Roberts joins as MTS’s chief operating officer, and brings with her more than 15 years of experience, as well as a robust portfolio of skill sets and accomplishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously worked with renowned technology and digital agencies, she has proven success in leading and building dynamic teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Roberts and Shane McQuillan.

Her knack for delivering innovative solutions, and driving operational performance aligns seamlessly with MTS's sustainable growth ethos.

Shane McQuillan, a mining engineer hailing from Camborne School of Mines and an advocate for sustainable resource extraction, has joined the growing mining analytics team.

Tasked with empowering clients through intuitive dashboards, he leverages his membership with the Institute of Geologists of Ireland (MIT) and the Camborne School of Mines Association (MCSM) to provide insightful guidance for informed decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing a wealth of experience spanning more than a decade, Kristina Miroshnykova steps into the role of product manager at MTS.

Kristina Miroshnykova and Olha Kukun.

Her focus on developing value-driven solutions for businesses aligns seamlessly with MTS's vision.

Having worked closely with designers and engineers to define innovative products for future market needs, Miroshnykova will continue to manage and develop Haul Road Explorer, the organisation’s intuitive, browser-based haulage analysis tool.

Olha Kukun joins as a BI developer, and brings with her an array of skills ranging from data modelling, to data analysis and visualisation. In her new role, she will be helping MTS’s clients make better use of their data with the help of dynamic and intuitive dashboards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Atkinson, director and principal consultant at MTS, expressed his enthusiasm about the expanded team: “We're really excited by the new additions to our dynamic team. MTS has seen significant growth over the past couple of years and we're ensuring we can maintain and grow our excellent service offering.”