A 54-year-old man who had returned to drugs tragically died in hospital after complaining of chest pains and shortage of breath, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Turner had gone to Royal Lancaster Infirmary's accident and emergency department seeking help.

Mr Turner, 54, was examined and staff became concerned. They arranged a CT scan to investigate further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Coroner's Court. | National World

After Mr Turner, of Pinfold Lane, Lancaster, was taken back to the recovery area he suffered a heart attack.

He then suffered a further heart attack and despite doctors' best efforts he died.

Area coroner Emma Mather recorded a narrative verdict at an inquest on Mr Turner at Preston Coroner's Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that Mr Turner had in the months before his death been "snowballing" - taking a mixture of drugs daily.

The cause of his death in July of this year was said to be a rupture of the heart and a heart attack.

Intravenous drug use was a contributory factor.

Ms Mather said it was clear that Mr Turner was misusing drugs at the time of his death.

She said she was sorry to hear that he had returned to drug use after a long period of abstinence - reportedly seven years.

Ms Mather sent her condolences to Mr Turner's family.

If you are struggling with any form of addiction you can speak to your local GP for help and guidance.