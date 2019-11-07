Lancaster library legend honoured

Get It Loud in Libraries founder, Stewart Parsons, has been awarded a prestigious Local Legend Award as part of the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards.

Stewart, 53, who brought live music to Lancaster library amongst others, was awarded one of only 12 prestigious Local Legend Awards in the whole of the UK.

To celebrate his accolade, Stuart joined a host of stars from the world of stage and screen at the glittering 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards show which was filmed for BBC One at BBC Television Centre in London and will be aired on Tuesday 19th November.

The 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards are the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded people and projects and celebrate the inspirational stories of ordinary people who do extraordinary things with National Lottery support.

Since 2005, more than 400 Get it Loud in Libraries gigs have been staged in libraries up and down the UK. Big name artists including Adele, Jesse J and Florence Welch have rocked out in buildings ranging from contemporary glass-fronted boxes in Liverpool and Rochdale, to red brick Carnegie libraries in Kendall and Barrow. They’ve introduced more than 30,000 new people to libraries.

It was a gig by Sheffield band The Long Blondes that really put Get It Loud on the map. They were the indie music press’ darlings at the time, and attracted a new wave of young users to the library. Going beyond the usual toddler groups and silver surfer clubs, the gig provided an opportunity for teenagers and young people to enjoy a space they had perhaps not visited for a while.

For Stewart, the concerts are “transformative” events that introduce libraries – “an incredible community asset” - to a new audience.

Delighted to receive the National Lottery’s Local Legend Award, Stewart said: “It’s a massive honour.

“It’s superb to get recognition for what is, of course, a big team effort.

“It acknowledges everyone who’s been there to open the doors in libraries, everyone who has supported us and the staff who have worked until midnight while the bands are on.”