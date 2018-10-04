Lancaster lawyers triumph in battle of the bands

A rock group made up of lawyers from a Lancaster law firm has won a national ‘battle of the bands’ competition after playing one of London’s most famous music venues.

Harrison Fury, resident band of Harrison Drury solicitors, has triumphed in the latest Law Rocks! competition for the south of England, less than 12 months after winning the Northern regional competition.

The band performed at the capital’s legendary 100 Club in Oxford Street, playing a 30-minute set of classic rock and blues including famous hits from The Smiths, The Rolling Stones, U2 and Martha Reeves.

The Harrison Fury line-up includes family lawyer John Osborne on lead guitar and vocals, executive chairman John Chesworth on guitar, solicitor Jacob Walker on bass and head of corporate David Filmer on drums.

They were accompanied by their permitted ‘ringer’ Richard Unwin on saxophone and harmonica. Harrison Fury’s lead singer, John Osborne, said: “It was a memorable and exciting experience to stand on the stage and perform at the iconic 100 Club.

Over the years it has hosted endless famous names such as Louis Armstrong, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Sex Pistols, The Jam, Oasis, Georgie Fame and Paul McCartney – just to name a few. “The atmosphere was amazing.

“Such camaraderie amongst the bands and a boisterous, warm audience that roared their approval at the end of our set. We were quite overcome! The judges had been harsh to the acts that preceded us but ended being highly-complimentary about our musicianship and song choices.”

Harrison Fury has raised funds to be donated to Kendal Mountain Rescue.

Their winning status guarantees an additional donation from the proceeds of the event.