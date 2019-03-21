Lancaster knife attack teenager loses appeal

A Lancaster teenager who repeatedly stabbed another girl has lost her prison sentence appeal.

Anna Dickinson, 19, who is currently serving a 32-month prison term for stabbing Lois Henderson in February last year, had asked for her sentence to be reduced at the Court of Appeal in London.

Dickinson appealed on the basis that her sentence was “manifestly excessive” for someone with a troubled background and who was now pregnant.

But Lord Justice Davis said the sentence was in fact “merciful and lenient”.

“This was very serious offending. This was a sustained assault which had been planned and a knife taken from the kitchen was used,” he said.

He dismissed Dickinson’s appeal against the sen- tence.

Preston Crown Court heard in September 2018 that Dickinson carried out the attack at an address in Sycamore Grove in an act of “pure jealousy”, along with Kathryn Stanley, then 19, of Thornton Road, who also received 32 months, and Jordan Gardner, then 18, who was given a 21-month sentence.

Det Con Andy Clitheroe, of Lancaster CID, said after the initial sentencing at Preston Crown Court: “The group’s actions were cold, callous and calculating.

“We welcome the custodial sentences handed down at court.”

Speaking after the unsuccessful appeal, the victim’s father Mr Gary Henderson said: “They need to start giving bigger sentences to deter people from doing this kind of thing.

“I don’t have any sympathy with her at all.

“She could have killed my daughter.”