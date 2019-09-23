Events will coincide with the UN Climate Action Summit in New York this week.

Lancaster joins protests around the world for Global Climate Strike

Hundreds of people in Lancaster took part in a Global Climate Strike on Friday September 20, as pictures here show.

Lancaster businesses joined school children, students and teachers who took to the streets in the city to protest against inaction on climate change.

Young people were out in force on the streets of Lancaster
Ellie Devereux
Climate action week is taking place between September 20 and 27.
Many school children took part in the protest in Lancaster
Ellie Devereux
It wasn't just school children that took part in the action...
Ellie Devereux
