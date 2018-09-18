Lancaster innovations firm partners with Northern Powerhouse

A Lancaster based company that helps businesses take products and ideas to market has become an official Northern Powerhouse partner.

Groundswell Innovation is taking part in the Northern Powerhouse Partners Programme – a network of leaders who strongly believe in the potential to grow the northern economy and are committed to delivering this growth.

Jane Dalton, founding director of Groundswell Innovation, said: “It’s a great privilege for Groundswell Innovation to work with the government as a Northern Powerhouse Partner.

“We re-located from the South East five years ago because of the fantastic quality of life in Lancashire, something I was very familiar with having grown up in the area.

“From that point on we have been firmly committed to supporting the development of new ideas and working practices across our region.

As a volunteer ambassador for Northern Power Women I have seen first-hand the good that can come from passionate people, working together as part of the Partnership to get things done.

“I’m pleased that the Groundswell team will now be able to play a direct role in building the burgeoning Northern Powerhouse.”

The network will focus on four key priorities: connectivity and transport; skills, science and innovation; quality of life and culture, and devolution.

Due to their breadth of cross-industry experience the Groundswell Innovation team are helping the Northern economy grow by commercialising new ideas and by enabling businesses here to think differently.

Through “Design Thinking, Agile and Behavioural Psychology methods”, they are developing and creating problem solving skillsets of entrepreneurs based in everything from start-ups to global corporates.

They are also helping clients avoid competitive “copycatting” to open up entirely new market opportunities.

Jane Dalton is a volunteer Ambassador and Brand Director for Northern Power Women, a founding Northern Powerhouse Partner.

And as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Lancaster University, also a Northern Powerhouse Partner, Jane is keen to ensure that young people in the north have the skills and role models to enable them to become our future entrepreneurs.

Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry MP, said: “As a Lancashire-based agency who believes in supporting local businesses with creative and profitable innovation,

“I’m delighted to welcome Groundswell Innovation to the Northern Powerhouse Partners Programme. With their breadth of cross-industry experience, they will be a strong partner within a growing coalition of private and public sector organisations working with Government to drive the Northern Powerhouse forward.”