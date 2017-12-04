Lancaster housing site to get new food store

A new Co-op Food Store is to open as part of the Moor Park residential development in Lancaster.

The 4,000sq ft store with associated car parking will front onto Quernmore Road and is due to open next year.

It will be built as part of the second phase of the PJ Livesey development that sits in the grounds of Lancaster Moor Hospital.

Georgina Livesey director at PJ Livesey, said: “There is now a thriving community at Lancaster Moor and the new homes at Moor Park will add to the neighbourhood mix.

“While the location is close to the town centre a local shop gives the convenience of being able to pop out for a pint of milk without needing to use transport.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Co-op on this project and know residents will appreciate the high quality of local produce at the store and the commitment to the local community through its membership.”

Tony Hind, head of new store development at the Co-op, added: “We’re committed to finding great locations for our new stores, we know people want to be able to buy high quality food near to where they live and work, in handy-sized shops that are open at convenient times. We opened 100 new stores last year and will open another 100 again this year and are always on the lookout for new sites where we can be at the heart of local life.”