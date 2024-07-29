Lancaster House employees join new leadership training programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two rising stars from a Lancashire hotel have joined a team of hospitality professionals on a fast track executive management career development pathway.

Lynn Porter and Harry Newton from Lancaster House Hotel’s front of house operations have been selected for English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues' new Leadership and Development Programme.

The team members have been enrolled from within the company’s workforce, having both the potential and aspiration to develop senior management level careers in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Working in partnership with Godfrey Owen Consulting, the first cohort to take part in this challenging two-year programme will undertake several experiences and challenges to equip them for leadership roles in the organisation. They will also undertake specialised secondments in different areas of the hotel group’s operations.

Lynn Porter (left) Harry Newton from Lancaster House Hotel with Faye McGuinness from English Lakes

They will complete benchmarked assignments, participate in industry events and academic learning, and acquire additional leadership skills through mentoring from senior managers and experts in the field.

Each candidate will have a company director as a personal mentor, giving them experience of strategic leadership decision making at senior level.

English Lakes Hotels Group Operations Director Michael Kay explains: “It’s our aspiration to recognise and support individuals within the company who show an aptitude, desire, energy and passion for progression.

“As a company we want to achieve continued growth. Staff retention is critical and developing leadership and management skills plays a big part in that. It promotes stability and greater job satisfaction across the workforce as team members see opportunities for career progression. We also aim to extend the programme for further applicants from within the business early next year.”

Godfrey Owen, senior consultant, adds: “This is an exciting new leadership programme. It’s designed to help the group develop their embedded employability skills, knowledge and enthusiasm, encouraging them to adopt strategic thinking and problem-solving techniques and approaches.

“English Lakes Hotels has a strong culture for helping employees feel comfortable and fulfilled in their roles. The hotel group wants to build on that and inspire managerial staff to maximise their attributes and potential for wider leadership roles.”