The Lancaster Hospital in Meadowside has been awarded the prestigious Private Hospital Group of the Year title which is presented to hospitals who show excellence in their delivery of care, commitment to the community and innovation in healthcare.

This is the third time that The Lancaster Hospital, along with The Beardwood Hospital in Blackburn, has won the award.

The latest statistics show 92% of patients who visited the hospitals rated their experience as ‘very good’ in addition to 80% of employees recommending the hospital to a friend.

Leon Newth, Lisa Trybus, Karen Prins, Linda Hodges and Paul Manning collecting the award. Picture: Telling Photography

Independent analysis of hospitals owner Circle Health Group’s hip and knee procedure outcomes using PROMS (Patient Reported Outcome Measures) showed that Circle’s results were 95% higher than the NHS benchmark and overall, were 2% higher than the private sector average.

The award also noted the extraordinarily high levels of staff satisfaction and engagement at the hospital.

In 2022, teams across the hospitals mobilised to gather, sort and send urgently needed medical supplies to six hospitals in Ukraine. In total, the hospitals’ efforts contributed to £3 million worth of medical supplies in 12 months.

In addition to charitable work, the hospitals were recognised for their commitment to staff wellbeing and career development opportunities. Across the organisation, 292 apprentices successfully completed or began higher education courses with 30 different clinical and no-clinical programmes available. Many of those apprentices came from Beardwood and Lancaster.