Two pals are testing themselves to the limits to raise funds for a charity that’s close to their hearts.

Lancaster pharmacist, Yasmin Thompson, was just 28 weeks into her pregnancy when son, Matthew, made an unexpectedly early entrance. But – thanks to the expertise of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary Neonatal Unit and support and guidance of the premature baby charity, Bliss – Matthew is a healthy, happy seven month-old.

Now Yasmin and her friend, Laura Garvey, are saying thank you to Bliss by taking on – and succeeding – in some incredible feats of endurance.

Yasmin and Laura have made it through to the finals of the HYROX World Championships at their first attempt competing as a pair, a competition regarded as one of the ultimate tests of fitness.

Yasmin, Laura and little Matthew.

Yasmin is also going the extra mile for a great cause later in the year by tackling both the tricky Tough Mudder challenge and the Great North Run.

“We had a very traumatic time last year when Matthew decided to enter the world almost 12 weeks early,” explained Yasmin. “I’d had a very uneventful pregnancy up until this point so it was a huge shock and absolutely terrifying at the same time.

“Matthew spent the first 71 days of his life on the neonatal unit in Lancaster and I’m eternally thankful for everything they did for him. They literally saved his life and without them he wouldn’t be the happy, smiling, beautiful little boy he is today.

Yasmin Thompson and Laura Garvey at HYROX.

“I’m hoping to raise money for both the Neonatal Unit at Lancaster as well as Bliss who are the leading UK charity for babies born premature or sick. Bliss provided so much support and resources and helped answer so many of our questions at such a scary time.”

For the uninitiated, HYROX is a global fitness phenomenon which this year alone will see tens of thousands of participants run 1km, followed by one functional workout station – something that is repeated eight times.

Yasmin and Laura’s impressive time of 1hr 9mins at the Olympia in London saw them straight through to the HYROX World Championships in Nice from June 7 to June 9.