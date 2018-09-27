Lancaster freshers plea for volunteers

Headway Lancaster and Morecambe Bay (HLMB) will be at Lancaster University Freshers Fair on Friday, October 5, from 1pm.

The brain injury charity is looking for volunteers to assist their community group.

Headway Lancaster and Morecambe Bay (HLMB) is a Branch of the National Brain Injury Charity, Headway.

HLMB offers support and a social network to brain injury survivors, their families and carers.

The group meet regularly and organise speakers, activities, new experiences, subsidised Health Club Membership and the opportunity to tend the amazing Headway allotment (which is very close to Lancaster University).

All of the charity’s helpers are volunteers who work exceptionally hard to fund raise so they can continue to offer a variety of things for the group to do.

There is even a voluntary driver scheme to offer a lift to those who need one.

Headway Lancaster and Morecambe Bay (HLMB) are always looking for volunteers to assist the valuable community support group, so why not come and chat to them at the Lancaster University Freshers Fair.

If you can’t make it on the day, check out their Social Media Platforms to learn more about them and get in touch.