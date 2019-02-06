Lancaster fish and chips goes gluten free

Lancaster’s award winning fish and chip shop has launched new gluten free fish and chips.

Customers suffering a gluten intolerance need no longer feel they must sacrifice the pleasure of a traditional fish and chips meal as Hodgson’s Chippy in Prospect Street has introduced gluten fee fish and chips every Sunday, along with other traditional GF favourites too.

The move was inspired by customers themselves, after many asked if gluten-free options were available.

Owner Nigel said: “We have been looking into gluten free fish and chips and other traditional favourites for some time now.

“As we wanted to offer great fish and chips we knew the batter had to be just perfect for the gluten free diners.

“We worked alongside a batter flour manufacturer to help develop a gluten free batter made from 100 per cent natural pulse flour.

“The results are fantastic; the flour produces a batter that is fluffy and light whilst remaining crisp and extremely tasty.

“We have fully trained all staff and designated one pan for the gluten-free meals so customers can be assured that no cross-contamination will occur.”

A lot of work goes into making fish and chips that are gluten free. Gluten free batter is specially prepared, separate oil is used to fry chips and gluten free battered fish, and different tongs and serving spoons are used by staff to prevent contamination.

It’s not just fish and chips – there is a gluten free menu offering treats that coeliacs and gluten intolerant customers can’t usually eat – including fish cakes, jumbo sausage, curry sauce, mushy peas and homemade onion rings.

Customers can also choose which fish they’d like cooking – haddock, cod or Atlantic plaice.

Gluten free fish and chips are now available every Sunday at Hodgson’s from 4pm until 9pm.