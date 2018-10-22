Lancaster film nominated for top award

A film featuring people from Lancaster, Preston and Barrow has been nominated for a prestigious award to be presented at the home of BAFTA in London.

Give Me Today, Anytime is a documentary film produced for the Walking In Others Footsteps project , led by the Lancaster-based arts and heritage company, Mirador.

Mavis Kirton from Lancaster being filmed for the documentary.

It was created by local film-makers Jon Randall and Tom Diffenthal as part of the celebration of the digitisation of the Elizabeth Roberts Working Class Oral History Archive by the Regional Heritage Centre at Lancaster University.

It featured interviews with people in Lancaster, Preston and Barrow about their domestic life and combined them with voices from the past recorded by Elizabeth during the 1970s and 1980s.

Give Me Today, Anytime, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, was premiered at an oral history conference at Lancaster University in May and has also been screened at The Dukes in Lancaster; Barrow Library and The Continental in Preston.

The film has been nominated for an Arts & Humanities Research Council Research in Film Award which recognises and rewards the best short films which are either inspired or directly linked to arts and humanities research.

They are judged by senior academics, journalists and film industry professionals, including Dorothy Byrne, Channel 4’s Head of News & Current Affairs; John Rowe, Head of Digital Effects at the National Film and Television School and Jan Dalley, Arts Editor at the Financial Times.

The awards celebrate the important role of arts and humanities research and filmmaking in telling the story of our age and the winners will be announced at BAFTA on November 8.

For more information about Walking In Others Footsteps, visit www.miradorarts.co.uk.

Follow Mirador on Twitter@Miradorarts and Facebook.com/pages/Mirador