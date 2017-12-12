Lancaster family’s snow fun

One Lancaster family had a unique Christmas gift delivered when TK Maxx transformed their home into a winter wonderland for 48 hours.

Daiva Preston found an exclusive White Christmas snow globe hidden on the retailer’s Shake the Snow Globe website. She then gifted the experience to her friend Carly Hudson, whose six-year-old son had never experienced snow before.

Carly Hudson and her son Nathan welcomed all their friends to enjoy the 'White Christmas' with them in their back garden of their house. TK Maxx have hidden snow globes on shelves in their stores nationwide, with a price of actual snow put outside their house. 10 December 2017.

Carly received a special visit from a team of snow experts who transformed her Scale Hall home with equipment usually used in the film industry – plus eight cubic metres of real snow, just perfect for snowball fights, snowmen and a suitably jolly Christmas experience.

Daiva said: “Thank you so much for a wonderful day. The kids have absolutely loved it!”

The remaining snow globes are still waiting to be found, online and in other stores, until today, Tuesday December 12, meaning there’s still time to bag a white Christmas before the big day itself.

Deborah Dolce, Group Brand & Marketing Director, at TK Maxx said: “We wanted to create a real, magical experience for our shoppers this year, something that would be great fun and let everyone across the country join in. A snowy version of a golden ticket!

“We know that lots of people dream of a White Christmas and it’s a special way to bring friends and family together. We are celebrating our big gifts at small prices on a ridiculous scale with this once-in-a lifetime gift.”