Lancaster dance teacher brings together children and the elderly

A teacher is embarking on a new project to connect the elderly and the young through dance.

Laura Sandham is on a mission to bring children and the older generation together through dancing.

On November the 10th, Bowerham School hosted a World War One Tea Dance (1918) as an interactive learning session by Laura Sandham for the children and their parents and grandparents.

The 34-year-old, who runs Laura Sandham School of Dance in Lancaster, wants to encourage children to use less technology and socialise by dancing.

The mum-of-one also hopes her new initiative will benefit the elderly who may be struggling to exercise and meet new people.

“It’s all about exercising together,” said Laura, a mum to two-year-old Archie.

“Exercise is good for the older generation, if they have any signs of Alzheimer’s it helps keep them going and of course for young ones to keep them off the iPads.”

Laura and some of her students went to Bowerham Primary School in Lancaster as part of their Remembrance Sunday events.

Pupils danced with their grandparents and their friends, learning various moves such as ballroom and the quick step.

“They were sharing stories about their times within the war and the kids really enjoyed listening to them,” said Laura.

“It’s like we are going back to basics, with kids now it’s all about social media so it was really nice to see.

“I was worried people would be embarrassed but it was fantastic, everyone was smiling.”

Laura, who has been dancing since she was three, also visited Williamson Court, a new housing complex in Greaves catered for the over 70s.

Every Tuesday morning Laura teachers the residents ballroom dancing and pilates.

Laura is appealing for more primary schools to get in touch so she can take her project even further.

The free classes in schools will involve dance routines, which will allow pupils to put on a show for the elderly community. To find out more call 07876 794205.