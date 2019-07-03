Lancaster ‘cultural wasteland’ survey suggests city is second biggest in UK

A new survey claiming Lancaster is a “cultural wasteland” has based its results on the city being the second biggest in the UK.

The study by online ticket company Ticketsource claims Lancaster has a total area of 228 square miles (sqm) - more than twice as big as Birmingham, and more than four times bigger than Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester.

Lancaster has no architectural buildings, according to the survey.

The results therefore show the city has the second lowest culture per square mile in the country (the data doesn’t include London).

According to the data, which lists the number of sights and landmarks, gardens, museums, art galleries, concerts and shows, theatres, architectural buildings and historic sites each city has - Carlisle is the UK’s biggest cultural wasteland in terms of “culture per square mile”.

But it bases this result on Carlisle being the biggest city in the country, with a total size of 401sqm.

The study lists Inverness, in Scotland, as having the country’s highest culture per square mile - which is listed as having an area of just eight square miles.

Not one.

For comparison it lists Liverpool as 43sqm, Birmingham as 103sqm, Cardiff as 53sqm, and Manchester as 44sqm.

The source of the data is Wikipedia, and the size of Lancaster is based on the historic “City of Lancaster” boundary, which includes Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth - with their own cultural attractions - as well as vast tracts of farmland, rural hinterland, villages and part of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Despite all that, the data on cultural activities, gleaned from TripAdvisor claims the historic City of Lancaster has a grand total of six “sights and landmarks”, one garden, four museums, five art galleries, two concert and show venues, three theatres, and three historic sites.

The data also lists Lancaster as having zero architectural buildings.

