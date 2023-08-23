Lancaster couple all set to celebrate diamond wedding with cruise around Sweden

David and Margaret Hall met when they were both working at the Barton Townley Ford depot in Lancaster. David was a mechanic and Margaret a shorthand typist.

When their romance became serious, David asked Margaret if she wanted an engagement ring or a car.

“I chose an engagement ring because I thought it would last longer,” said Margaret.

David and Margaret Hall who celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary this September.

And she was right as on September 7, the couple will have been married for 60 years.

Their wedding took place at Morecambe Parish Church as Margaret was living in the town at that time although she was originally from Lancaster. David was brought up in a 17th Century house in Hala Road, Scotforth, where his father also owned cottages and land.

Margaret’s uncle, George Brown, had been mayor of Morecambe and his wife made the wedding dress. Margaret made her bridesmaids’ dresses and still enjoys sewing and crochet.

“There had been a heatwave that summer but the day before our wedding it decided to break and it rained all day,” said Margaret.

Margaret and David Hall on their wedding day

She was 20 and a typist at the Yorkshire Bank in Morecambe at the time of the wedding while David, aged 28, was working at Sowerbys garage in Lancaster.

They received the keys to their brand new home in Rays Drive, Scotforth, just a week before their wedding day so after honeymooning in Southport, they moved in and haven’t moved since.

The couple brought up their three sons – Andrew, Graeme and Stuart – and now have six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

They both went on to work at Loxham’s garage before Margaret took a job at Lancaster University where she worked for more than 30 years and David followed her up to campus, becoming a porter in the main administration building. He used to escort then Chancellor, Princess Alexandra, during degree ceremonies which led to the couple being invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

After retiring, Margaret and David have enjoyed travelling the world and are celebrating their special anniversary with a cruise around Sweden. Their diamond wedding will be crowned with a card from King Charles.