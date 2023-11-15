Lancaster councillors voice concerns over future of boarded up historic house

Two Skerton councillors have expressed concerns about the future of Ryelands House which has been boarded up by the council after the NHS moved out.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skerton Ward Councillors Martin Gawith and Councillor Robert Redfern said: “Ryelands House is now set to become the biggest challenge yet to the ruling coalition at Lancaster City Council.

“The house and surrounding land was gifted to the city by Lord Ashton along with Williamson Park and Ashton Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Lord Ashton alongside the Storey Brothers brought great prosperity and jobs to Lancaster for most of the 20th century.

Ryelands House Lancaster which has been vacated by the local hospital trust due to the sorry state of the building.

“Unfortunately the city council has not proved to be a good custodian and the city now faces a large renovation bill.

“Even worse there are a number of other city council owned properties that appear to have been poorly maintained.

"It is the very history of our city that is under threat.

“The NHS services previously located in Ryelands House have moved out as the building is no longer fit for purpose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillors said the challenge for the leadership and cabinet is twofold.

They said: “Firstly they must find the money to renovate and conserve this listed building and secondly they must find a use for the building that both reflects its heritage and secures the future of the historic building.

“As local councillors we recognise the difficult financial state of local government after over ten years of successive cuts by the current Government.

"Nevertheless the city council has an obligation to protect our heritage and ensure that Ryelands House really does become an asset for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the building was built by the entrepreneurial efforts of Lord Ashton from profits of his business (Williamsons) perhaps a modern entrepreneur may be invited to use it for a prestigious office location, with community facilities created nearby for changing.

“Another alternative would be to enable the building to become an “Environmental Centre” for one of our local universities.

“Whatever the outcome it is a challenge that may test the cabinet to the ultimate.