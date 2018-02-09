Lancaster convoy mission to help refugees in Calais

A convoy of Trades Unionists, students and members of Lancaster City of Sanctuary will join others from across the country in London for the Stand up to Racism Trades Union conference.

Following the conference on February 10, the group of 13 will then drive from the conference to Calais to volunteer with Care4Calais Winter Appeal for two days.

They will be helping to sort and distribute donations to refugees who are sleeping rough, and say they hope to visit unaccompanied minors with student delegates to engage in educational activities and games.

Jessica Christie, president of Lancaster Morecambe and District National Education Union NUT section, said: “As the president of the NUT, I am going on the convoy to Calais to help send a clear message, refugees are welcome here.

“I want to stand in opposition of those who are dehumanising and scapegoating people for fleeing war, famine and repression.”

Audrey Glover, who is a local NUT officer and is leading the delegation, said: “Before Christmas we saw ordinary people inundate the West End of Morecambe with kindness after it was revealed that families in the fifth richest country in the world could not afford to eat. The same government that allows this travesty has just supported a multi million pound deal with France to stop destitute refugees from entering the country. The response of ordinary people is one of kindness and solidarity no matter how little they have to give.”