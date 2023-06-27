Palatine Projects was set up in 2016 to regenerate the different sections of the recreation ground off Palatine Avenue in Bowerham.

“Many bowling greens are going but Palatine is bucking the trend,” said Janine Bebbington who founded the club.

Last season, the club won a lottery grant to improve the main green which is cut every week by Lancaster City Council who own the recreation ground.

Some members of Palatine Bowling Club

The council also refurbished the club house which the bowlers painted and decorated, and a kitchen was donated, which is now well used by the volunteer tea lady.

Further funding was achieved to transform the lower bowling green into a football pitch.

A new bowling club was founded five seasons ago with just one member experienced at the game. And last year, the team scored success when, for the first time, they were no longer bottom of the Lancaster League.

All the players live within walking distance of the bowling club and half are of working age. Many have happy memories of playing in the recreation area when they were children.

The club received a grant to encourage today’s younger generation to take up the sport and after the 5th Lancaster Scouts paid a visit, they returned to weed around the green to earn their gardener badges. Scotforth St Paul’s CE Primary School also use the green every week.

The bowling season runs from April to August. Monday is practice night from 6-7pm and Tuesdays are match nights, either home or away.

As well as bowling, the club also has monthly social events. “I’m surprised what a good laugh it is,” said Janine.

And to prove they have a sense of humour, the new team strip features a hedgehog logo as the green’s resident hedgehogs often leave little deposits behind.