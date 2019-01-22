Lancaster ‘climate emergency’ council vote triggered by 1,500 strong petition

A petition asking Lancaster City Council to declare a ‘climate emergency’ has forced a debate at the next council meeting.

The petition, launched by Lancaster Girls Grammar School pupil Rosie Mills, has now reached 1,530 signatures, meaning a debate and vote will now be held on January 30.

Lancaster University student Millie Prosser said she picked up on the petition, which calls for consultations with young people on climate action and plans to make Lancaster carbon neutral by 2030.

Millie said: “In just four days of concentrated effort, we have managed to get the number of signatures from 300 to 1530.

“As soon as my colleagues and I discovered Rosie Mills’ petition, we quickly formed a group of volunteers.

“We approached people with paper petitions and contacted willing university staff members to spread the epetition link.

“This brilliant effort, along with other individuals and local schools across the district, meant we reached our target of 1500 signatures.”

She added: “We now need the people of Lancaster to make their support for action on climate change known, by attending this meeting.

“Attendance will let councillors know how passionate we feel about protecting our futures.

“The latest IPCC report detailed the devastating effect of a 1.5°C temperature rise, as nations across the world already suffer the effects.

“As a coastal District, Lancaster will feel the impact of rising seas and increased extreme weather and flood events. With the seas predicted to rise up to 1m in just 30 years, action to curb our carbon emissions is vital.”

The meeting will be held at Morecambe Town Hall, at 5.30pm on Wednesday January 30.

to ask the councillors of Lancaster District to follow the ten other UK councils and the London Assembly in declaring a ‘climate emergency’, asking them to respect our right to a future in a stable climate.”

Recent ’Extinction Rebellion’ events in Lancaster are calling for immediate action to tackle irreversible climate change.

Coun Darren Clifford, Cabinet member with responsibility for climate change, said: “There’s no doubt that climate change is one of the biggest threats facing us today and the council is taking action to tackle the problem.

“In July last year, as part of a motion on climate change put to Full Council, we committed to match the ambitions of the UK100 Agreement by pledging to achieve 100% clean energy across the city council’s full range of functions by 2050.

“It’s extremely important that the next generation add their voices to this important debate - after all, they are the ones that will have to live in the world that is shaped by the decisions we make today.”