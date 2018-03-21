Lancaster city councillors resign

Two vacancies have been created on Lancaster City Council following the resignation of two councillors.

Lucy Atkinson and Sam Armstrong, who both represented the University and Scotforth Rural ward, have resigned their seats.

Both were elected to the city council in the 2015 district elections.

A notice of casual vacancy has been posted on the council’s website here and the vacancies will be filled by a by-election on a date to be announced in due course.

Former Harrogate Grammar School student Lucy Atkinson became the youngest elected councillor in the UK for Lancaster City at 18.