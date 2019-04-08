Lancaster City Council’s local election candidates announced

​​​​Voters go to the polls next months to elect new councillors to Lancaster City Council as well as parish councils across the district.

​​Details of all the candidates for the local elections on May 2 have now been announced.

There are 200 prospective councillors who have put their names forward for election across the 27 wards.

Of those, 60 are Conservatives, 56 are Labour, 35 are Green, 20 are Morecambe Bay Independents, 22 are Liberal Democrats and the remaining seven make up alternative options.

Names of all the candidates nominated for the city council wards are now available online here

Details of the town and parish council elections taking place can be found online here