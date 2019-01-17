Lancaster City Council joins forces with Morecambe police to crack down on anti-social behaviour

Police in Morecambe have joined forces with Lancaster City Council in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the town.

The parents of 14 youths have been sent letters summoning them and their children to the police station after vandalism was caused to the former bus station in Central Drive on Tuesday evening.

Fire damage was caused to the building – which was due to be turned into a hangout spot for youths – and police also followed up reports of gangs of young people gathering in the area close to Morrisons.

CCTV footage was later used to identify the youths, and council officers sent letters to their parents and guardians.

And they warned that court proceedings could follow.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “Our anti-social behaviour team is joining forces with Morecambe Area Police to tackle a number of issues of anti-social behaviour involving large groups of young people gathering in the Central Drive area of the town.

“This follows recent incidents, including setting fire to the former bus station waiting room, for which CCTV evidence and witness evidence has been obtained and helped us identify 14 youths who we believe have committed offences in the area.

“We have started to deliver letters to the relevant parents, which will require them and their children to attend Morecambe Police Station to decide how they should be dealt with, which could also include proceedings against the parents/carers of those involved.”

The spokesman said this was part of a move to work alongside the police to stamp out incidents of anti-social behaviour in Morecambe, and added that the Central Drive area was a particular hot spot for young people to gather.