Lancaster City Council awards staff for work during floods

The hard work and dedication to duty of staff involved in the clean-up operation after last year’s devastating floods has been recognised at Lancaster City Council’s annual award ceremony.

The Celebrating Success awards acknowledge the commitment of the city council’s employees and those who go the extra mile to deliver exceptional service.

The Cleansing and Grounds Maintenance teams received the overall award for the outstanding work they carried out for the residents of Galgate, following the unpredicted floods last November.

This extremely physical and tiring work took many long hours working in cold, wet and filthy conditions, during which they removed a massive 90 tons of flood damaged debris.

Other award categories included Apprentice of the Year, Innovation and Enterprise Award and Contribution to the Environment.

Another award winner linked to last year’s floods was Mark Bartlett, the council’s Civil Contingencies Officer, who won the Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award for the work he’s undertaken to help communities prepare for emergencies.

And it wasn’t just the working day that was celebrated – Michael Tyrrell from the pest control team won the award for Volunteer of the Year for the contribution he made to helping to organise the Youth Games, which took place in Lancaster this summer.

Coun Eileen Blamire, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “The Celebrating Success awards are a reminder of just how much hard work the council’s staff do every day, week in, week out.

“Not only are the awards a fantastic way of showcasing the immense achievements made by staff from all corners of the authority over the last year, they’re a great way of recognising the significant contributions employees have made in making a difference to the lives of our communities.”