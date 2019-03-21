Lancaster City boss wants team to send message to rest of division

Lancaster City manager Mark Fell is looking for his side to send a message to the rest of the division that they can be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Three wins on the spin have propelled the Dolly Blues into mid-table and Fell now wants to see them push on in order to finish the campaign on a high.

On Saturday, they host Hednesford Town at Giant Axe, a team two places below them in the table.

Last week, Lancaster won 2-1 at Hyde United thanks to goal from Charlie Bailey and Lewis Fensome.

That followed wins over Farsley Celtic and Stalybridge Celtic.

Fell said: “It was a great win last week and to have won three on the bounce has been really pleasing.

“We have hit form at the right time and any side who can put a run together will move up the table.

“Two of the wins have been away which is great.

“My first job here was to get us out of trouble and we have probably done that.

“One more win and I think we are totally safe but we want to push on from here.

“We want to send out a message to the rest of the league that we can be strong next season.

“We’ve only lost one game in the last 11 so that tells me we won’t need a mass re-build in the summer, more a little bit of tinkering.”

The victory over Hyde was one which delighted Fell with it coming on their artificial pitch at Ewen Fields.

Fell said: “The game was played in a howling wind which made it tough.

“Playing on an artificial pitch wasn’t a problem for us, we train quite often on a 3G pitch at AFC Fylde during the winter.

“That is quite common for semi-pro teams.

“Charlie Bailey scored with a header and he has four goals in three games.

“He didn’t really get his chance until Christmas but his attitude and commitment has been second to nine.

“We are starting to see the Charlie Bailey who we knew we had at the club.

“It was great to see Lewis Fensome on the scoresheet.

“For the right-back to have had an assist and score in the same game is a bit unusual.

“He took his goal well I was delighted for him.

“I used to play with his dad Andy in the Barrow team.

“After the game I sent a text to Andy to say I never saw him score a goal like Lewis had just done!

“Lewis is doing well and applying himself here.

“He came out of Preston’s academy and it does that some adjustment to play in this league.

“You’ve got to be able to mix it and take big decisions in games.

“I’m sure Lewis will be looking to get back into the full-time game and doing well here with help him.”

Fell is looking forward to facing Hednesford at the weekend.

He said: “I think it will be a good game.

“Hednesford have got a lad called Daniel Sweeney on loan from Solihull Moors.

“He has been fantastic for them and we have to make sure we handle him properly.

“We are at home, we are playing well and we want to win the game.

“In terms of any threat of relegation, we probably will be able to relax if we win this one.

“Not that we will relax, we want a top-half finish, maybe even top 10.

“It’s important that we keep our good form going.”