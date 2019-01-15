Lancaster City 2-2 Mickleover Sports

Lancaster City grabbed an equaliser six minutes into injury time on Saturday to claim a point at home to Mickleover Sports.

The Dolly Blues made a positive start and went close in the first minute when Rob Wilson’s freekick was comfortably saved by Sports keeper Callum Hawkins.

Mickleover Sports had the next big chance though when in the 17th minute, Kyle Carey hit a well struck shot goalwards from just inside the penalty area but it was well held by City stopper Jack Sims.

The Dolly Blues broke the deadlock though in the 30th minute when a Ryan Winder freekick was whipped in from the left from around 40 yards out and it was met by the head of Durrell Berry who nodded it past his own goalkeeper.

City came close to making it 2-0 three minutes before the break when they took a quick corner and the ball fell to Charlie Bailey, but his effort was blazed over the crossbar as the Dolly Blues went into half-time a goal to the good.

The visitors made a fast start to the second half and went close to equalising three minutes in when a ball over the top found Nathan Jarman but his shot was well blocked by Lewis Fensome and went out for a corner.

Fensome was then in action at the other end three minutes later when he got on the end of a cross but his shot was tipped over the bar by Hawkins.

The Dolly Blues were made to rue their missed chances in the 54th minute when Mickleover Sports equalised – Mason Warren whipped in a corner and it was met by the head of Pablo Mills who put the ball past Sims in the City goal to make it 1-1.

The visitors had the next big chance of the game in the 59th minute when Jake Scott found the feet of Shaquille McDonald but his volley went wide of the target.

Mickleover didn’t have long to wait before taking the lead though when, in the 65th minute, they were awarded a freekick which was crossed in by Warren.

Berry, after scoring an own goal earlier in the game, got his head to the cross and put his side 2-1 ahead with less than half an hour to go.

The Dolly Blues came close to levelling the scores up in the 75th minute when Berry gave the ball away but Bailey’s shot smashed against the post and the chance went begging.

City had another chance to equalise in the 80th minute when Winder hammered in a freekick and it was spilled by Mickleover keeper Hawkins, but fortunately for the away side the ball was cleared by Mills.

At the end of normal time there were six minutes added on – City threw everything at it and were rewarded for their efforts when Brad Carsley’s shot beat Hawkins in the Mickleover goal with the last kick of the game to earn the Blues an important last-gasp point.