Lancaster City 2-2 Guiseley

Lancaster City put in a more than valiant performance against a strong Guiseley side in the FA Trophy, but a replay awaits on Tuesday.

To say that this was a lively game is an understatement, with plenty of action from the first minute.

Rowan Liburd must have thought he’d put the National League North side in front just two minutes in when after tucking a cool effort past Jack Sims, it was cleared off the line in a last ditch attempt.

Guiseley then took control of the first ten minutes, putting City firmly on the back foot.

The Dollies, however, did what they’ve done best in recent weeks and punished the higher level opposition.

From a corner, they scored as satisfying a goal as you will see, Craig Stanley opening the scoring with a powerful header.

It was a goal that seemingly deflated Guiseley, who looked stunned.

It could have easily been 2-0 for when Williams headed into the hands of Jon Worsnop.

Unfortunately for Lancaster, Guiseley made the most of their quality and from a superb assist, Will Hatfield mis- struck a shot which eventually found its way to Liburd, who finally got his goal.

City responded well and immediately threatened shortly after, first with a shot that was cleared off the line, and then a deflected shot off the bar.

It was an incredibly end to end game, and Liburd then went straight down the other end and, almost identical to his first chance, this time it was unbelievably cleared off the line by Simon Wills.

City then countered themselves and Tom Kilifin came close from a volley as the two sides went into half time all square at 1-1.

The Dolly Blues started brightly in the second half and came close when Kilifin venomously struck a volley inches wide.

Guiseley didn’t get off to a great start in the second period and they were made to pay.

The ball fell to Rob Wilson on the edge of the box and the in-form man delivered with a superb volley that went over the head of goalkeeper Jon Worsnop.

At this point it seemed to be a certain City win but the last ten minutes saw Guiseley get a second wind as they looked to pile the pressure back on.

City withstood it the best they could but came up short when it mattered from a 90th minute set piece as Guiseley salvaged a replay, heading in from a free kick.