Lancaster City 2-1 Hyde United

Rob Wilson starred as Lancaster City got back to winning ways in the league against Hyde United at the Giant Axe on Tuesday night.

In a hard-fought display, the Dolly Blues picked up an important three points thanks to a valiant second half display.

Mark Fell’s men started the game very brightly, pressing Hyde high up the pitch.

Chances were limited but Hyde looked disjointed in closing City down.

The visitors however had pace in their side and utilised it well, looking to counter at every opportunity.

They did it successfully 20 minutes in when they broke down the left and whipped it in, putting it on a plate for former City loanee Connor Simpson who tapped it home.

It was all Hyde from there and they probably should have added to the scoreline before the break with several more chances for Simpson.

Nonetheles, Hyde led 1-0 going into half time and they started the second half in a similar fashion to the way they ended the first.

They should have doubled their lead in the 52nd minute; it looked easier to score than miss as it was put on a plate for Luke Porritt but he could not capitalise.

City then took control, looking to shut out Hyde’s pace by pressing high up the pitch once more.

They were rewarded with a penalty just before the hour mark when a City player was brought down following a scuffle in the box.

Wilson has been in fine form and stepped up to strike the penalty confidently into the right corner.

The Dolly Blues gained enormous confidence from this and posed a real threat to Hyde from set pieces.

Centre-back, Steve Williams, was inches away from putting City in front but saw his header glance over from a free kick.

Williams then started throwing himself forward at every opportunity and almost found space for a strike on the edge of the box but had his effort blocked.

The high pressing from City then paid off when Wilson stupendously closed down the Hyde defence to dispossess them before powering a driven shot across goal into the bottom corner.

Little happened for the rest of the half but for resilient defending and closing down from City as Mark Fell’s side clung on to claim a vital three points.