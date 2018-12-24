Lancaster City 1-1 South Shields

Lancaster City were denied a win against South Shields at the Giant Axe on Saturday after conceding an injury time equaliser.

The Dolly Blues still had time to go up the other end and win it but Ryan Winder hit the bar from close range with the last chance of the game in what was an exciting finale.

The Dollies made a positive start, Tom Kilifinhitting the post from six yards out after just two minutes when he met a Ryan Winder cross.

South Shields then had their first chance of the game on 19 minutes when City keeper Jack Simms came off his line to punch clear a long punt into the box, the ball fell to Nathan Lowe 25 yards from goal but his shot went wide.

City had the next chance on 28 minutes when Winder put in another dangerous cross across the six yard box but nobody was able to get on the end of it.

Two minutes later the Dolly Blues were on the attack again, this time a corner was headed clear before Glenn Steel hit a superb volley with his left foot, but his effort just went wide.

In the 41st minute South Shields went close again from a corner but Dillon Morse’s header was straight at Simm from close range.

Then, in first half injury time, the visitors had a great opportunity to take the lead when a long ball forward caught Ben Hudson out, it was then squared to Carl Finnigan but he was denied brilliantly by Simm as the sides went into the break level.

South Shields had went close early in the second half when Robert Briggs found himself free on the right hand side of the penalty area but his powerful shot was driven just wide of the goal.

The visitors had another good chance in the 69th minute after some superb build up play which resulted in a shot from Lowe, but Simm got down well to his right to push it wide for a corner.

On the 70 minute mark Lowe had another attempt at goal, this time he tried to catch out Simm from 35 yards out but the City stopper again saved well to keep the scores level,

However, it was City who took the lead in the 87th minute when a freekick was whipped in from the left by Charlie Russell, the ball was flicked on by a South Shields defender and Hudson headed home at the far post to seemingly win it for the Dolly Blues.

That was just the start of the late drama though as the visitors equalised in injury time.

The ball was played high into the box and was chested down to Ben Harmison, he went for goal and his deflected effort fell to David Foley who fired a shot past Simm and into the corner of the net.

The Dolly Blues still nearly won it though when substitute Luke Jordan outmuscled his marker on the right and went for goal. Shields’ keeper Liam Connell could only palm the ball to the unmarked Winder who was only six yards out but he somehow hit the bar and City had to settle for a point.