Lancaster City 1-1 Basford United

Lancaster City fought off a very good Basford United side to gain a valuable point on Saturday in Mark Fell’s first game in charge.

City got off to the perfect start when Charlie Russell got on the end of a well worked corner and scored from close range.

Basford responded well and almost came up with an immdiate equaliser when James Reid hit a nicely struck volley just wide.

It was not long however until they ultimately did find the equaliser after a positive response and found the target when Nat Watson’s viciously deflected shot looped over loanee goalkeeper Jack Sims.

Watson then went agonisingly close to firing the visitors in front, but for a superb finger tip stop by Sims.

City were keen however to remind Basford they were still in this game and a second goal almost presented itself as the ball rolled past a rushing Kieran Preston but Dom Roma came across to cover.

Straight after the break James Reid had an audacious attempt from a free kick tipped just over by Sims.

Shortly after Sims was called into action again to deny Grantham with a tremendous stop. As the second half progressed it just seemed as though it was not going to be Basford’s afternoon when they fired wide from a free kick.

Liam Hearn was then played in beautifully and looked certain to finally give them the lead but he was denied once more by Sims, who stood tall and big.

It was then City who looked to punish Basford, however, when Ryan Winder struck low from a corner but was denied by Preston. Lancaster then came agonisingly close again after a quickly taken free kick but the ball drifted inches wide.