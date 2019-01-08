Lancaster City 1-0 Matlock Town

Lancaster City won their first game of 2019 on Saturday, beating Matlock Town 1-0 at the Giant Axe thanks to a Rob Wilson penalty in the first half.

The Dolly Blues didn’t have to wait long for the opening goal as Wilson tucked his penalty away superbly after just three minutes.

The next big chance of the game fell to Matlock but Jack Sims in the City goal got down well to his left to make an excellent save.

Sims was in action again four minutes later when he once more kept the visitors out, this time saving with his feet as City held on to their lead.

Four minutes before half-time, Paul Jarvis tried his luck but the Dolly Blues’ No.9 saw his effort deflected wide for a corner.

From the resulting set piece, Glenn Steel went close with a header but it just went wide of the post as City went into half-time a goal to the good.

Jarvis was replaced by Charlie Russell at the break, and in the 63rd minute, Matlock went close again when their centre forward found space in the penalty area but his shot could only find the side netting.

Tom Kilifin dragged an effort wide with seven minutes to go before Matlock had another effort on goal themselves two minutes later, but the ambitious shot from distance bounced wide of the goal.

Ryan Winder fired over an effort in the fourth minute of injury time but it didn’t matter because the full time whistle went shortly after and the Dolly Blues had picked up their first three points of the new year. City currently sit in 18th place in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, a point a head of Marine in 19th and two points behind Hednesford Town and Mickleover Sports with a game in hand.