Lancaster City 0-2 Workington

Lancaster City suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Workington on Boxing Day.

The visitors created the first chance of the game after just seven minutes when Jack Sims was forced into a fine save to his right after a shot was fired goalwards from the Workington winger.

The Dolly Blues went close four minutes before half time when Cole Lonsdale hit a superb shot from 40 yards out, but he was excellently denied by Workington goalkeeper Aaran Taylor as the teams went into half time level.

However, just two minutes into the second half and the Dolly Blues were behind when the visitors countered and Jason Walker finished the move off.

Workington almost went 2-0 up in the 61st minute but Sims saved brilliantly with his feet to keep City in the game.

Lancaster then had a chance to go level in the 74th minute but Steve Williams’ curled effort with his left foot went just wide of the post.

Workington went close again though in the 83rd minute when the Workington striker rounded Sims, and with a City defender on the line, his effort was dragged wide of the target.

The visitors did eventually grab their second goal of the game though in injury time through Scott Allison to win the game 2-0.