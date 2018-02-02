Lancaster charity say thanks for donations after successful appeal

People affected by cancer have thanked everyone who donated to a cancer charity’s Christmas Appeal.

Staff at CancerCare have also thanked the many people who donated to the charity’s first Christmas appeal which ran from December 1 to January 1 2018.

The CancerCare Christmas Appeal raised £913.70 which was used to help keep free therapeutic services going in the run-up to Christmas and for the three days between Christmas and the New Year.

Mike McNabb from Lancaster, who has worked as a person-centred therapist with CancerCare for five years, said his clients were very grateful for the support they received during the festive period.

He also said he was personally grateful to those who donated as he could see the difference it made to his clients.

Mike said: “I think it’s great that the donations enabled us to provide that additional service to people who might be lonely and vulnerable at that time of year.

“It’s a fantastic help and a fantastic support.

“It’s good because there isn’t a lot of this type of support in the area.

“I came in to see clients on December 29 and it was a little more intense than usual due to the time of year.

“I worked with two people.

“One man had lost his wife and the other man’s wife was ill.

“They were really thankful and glad that support was available to them at such a difficult time of year.

“Both men had family support but felt it was an additional outlet for them.”

Mike explained that in person-centred therapy, people can talk through their thoughts and feelings and try to come to a clearer understanding of what they are facing.

The aim is to try to find positive outcomes, if possible, and to gain a new perspective that helps them to cope.

Neil Townsend, chief executive of CancerCare, said: “It was our first Christmas appeal and we are very grateful to the people who chose to make a donation to CancerCare.

“It contributed to the fact that we were open between Christmas and the New Year which is traditionally a very difficult time for people who are facing cancer. Some people have family support and don’t feel they need our services but there are also those who do need us. It’s these people who have benefited. Cancer doesn’t stop for Christmas.”