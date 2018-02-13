Lancaster Chamber joins ‘push for progress’ in women’s roles

In the 100 years since some women were first given the vote, the UK has seen huge changes in women’s roles, but there is still more to achieve.

This International Women’s Day (March 8), Lancaster and District Chamber is joining 1000s of organisations across the world to celebrate women’s achievements and continue the press for progress.

A half-day event at The Mill, Glasson Dock, will combine a debating session with motivational speakers and a networking lunch – and is open to both men and women.

The event will also see the launch of a series of quarterly workshops with a focus on female leadership.

International Women’s Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900s. It is a collective day of global celebration and a call for gender parity.

“The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist nor to any one organization but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights,” said world-renowned feminist, journalist and social and political activist Gloria Steinem.

Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce have a vital role in supporting the community and businesses of north Lancashire in addition to providing a direct channel of communication from local business to government. Both the event and the new workshops reflect the strong commitment the Chamber has to equality and diversity within its own team and in the wider Chamber network. For more information go to https://www.wherewomenwork.com/Career/640/Global-Gender-Gap-WorldEconomicForum