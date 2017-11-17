Lancaster businessman wins two Pride in the Job awards

Jamie Law was on a winning streak at the regional Pride in the Job awards, picking up two awards from the National House Builders’ Council (NHBC).

Jamie, site manager for McCarthy and Stone’s Williamson Court development in Lancaster, was presented with an NHBC Seal of Excellence Award and also became the Regional winner in the High Rise Category, putting him in a strong position for the National ceremony in London in January.

Jamie said: “I am thrilled to have been picked up not one, but two regional Pride in the Job Awards. I am extremely proud to be part of such an experienced, capable and team, which consistently delivers to exceptional standards. I feel privileged to have received both awards and I am looking forward to the final award ceremony in London.”

Iain Fleming, construction director for McCarthy and Stone North West, said: “We are all very excited for Jamie and we are delighted he has been so successful at the North West Pride of Job Awards. Winning both the Seal of Excellence and regional winner in the High Rise category is a great accomplishment, and a testament to Jamie’s hard work and dedication.”