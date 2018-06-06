Lancaster ‘Brexitometer’ suggests appetite for people’s vote on final EU deal

A Brexit survey carried out in Lancaster found those that responded were in favour of a “people’s vote” on the final EU deal.

Lancaster for Europe - a group campaigning for the UK to stay in the EU and for people to have a final say on the deal - brought their “Brexitometer” to Market Square on Saturday June 2.

Lancaster's 'Brexitometer'

The survey asked four questions - Is Brexit going well? Will Brexit be good for jobs? Will Brexit be good for the NHS? and Should there be a people’s vote on the final deal?

Visitors to the stall had the opportunity to express their opinion by placing coloured stickers in the ‘yes’, ‘don’t know’, and ‘no’ columns.

Jon Moore, a member of Lancaster for Europe, said: “The response was overwhelming!

“The queues of people wishing to participate kept us there over an hour longer than we intended.

“The Brexitometer is obviously not a rigorous poll, however, it gives a strong indication that people in Lancaster are in favour of a people’s vote on the final deal.”

The Lancaster district voted to leave the EU in the referendum on June 23 2016, with 51.1 per cent in favour.

Both Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith and Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris have ruled out a people’s vote.

There will be a national march for a people’s vote in London at 12pm on June 23.

Demonstrators are due to march from Pall Mall to Parliament Square to demand a final say on the EU deal.