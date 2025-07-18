Lancaster bike track cordoned off by police after suspected grenade found and bomb squad called
Emergency services were called to the scene off Caton Road at 7.44am this morning (Thursday, July 18) following reports of a grenade-type device being found.
A 100-metre cordon has since been put in place around the site as a precaution.
Specialist officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are en route to assess the device and carry out a controlled explosion if necessary.
Lancashire Police are urging people to stay away from the area until the device has been declared safe.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 7.44am today to a bike track near Caton Road, Lancaster, to a report that a grenade-type device had been found.
“A 100m cordon has been established and colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will be attending to carry out a controlled explosion.
“We ask you to avoid the area until the device is made safe.”
