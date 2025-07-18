A suspected grenade has been discovered near a bike track in Lancaster, prompting a large police response and the establishment of a safety cordon.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Caton Road at 7.44am this morning (Thursday, July 18) following reports of a grenade-type device being found.

A 100-metre cordon has since been put in place around the site as a precaution.

A suspected grenade has been discovered near a bike track in Lancaster

Specialist officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are en route to assess the device and carry out a controlled explosion if necessary.

Lancashire Police are urging people to stay away from the area until the device has been declared safe.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 7.44am today to a bike track near Caton Road, Lancaster, to a report that a grenade-type device had been found.

“A 100m cordon has been established and colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will be attending to carry out a controlled explosion.

“We ask you to avoid the area until the device is made safe.”